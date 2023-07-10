Austin Peay football wants move to FBS by 2025. Here's what needs to happen first

The latest round of college football conference realignment occurred earlier this month, with 12 programs officially moving from one Football Bowl Subdivision conference to another. However, those weren't the only dominoes to fall, as FCS programs Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State moved to FBS as well.

Austin Peay football wants to make a similar transition.

In December, athletic director Gerald Harrison said that the school is looking to jump to the highest level of college football. While the plan is in its early stages, Harrison hopes to have the Governors playing FBS football by 2025.

"It still is an aspirational goal," Harrison told the Leaf-Chronicle in May. "It's not out of reach. We've still got work to do."

Whether Austin Peay's move to FBS happens in two years or further in the future, here's what has to happen first:

APSU football needs a conference

This step might be the most complicated.

The Govs play in the United Athletic Conference, a merger of the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic Conference. It's a similar arrangement to 2021, when the leagues played together as the ASUN-WAC Challenge, though APSU was still in the Ohio Valley Conference at the time.

The UAC includes Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech in addition to Austin Peay. The UAC is not technically a conference but a partnership between the ASUN and WAC, though its champion does receive an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

In April, the UAC applied for a waiver to be recognized as a football-only FCS conference, but its waiver was denied. At that time, the NCAA had a moratorium on single-sport conferences, which expired June 1.

Every school in the UAC (including Texas-Rio Grande Valley, whose football program will begin in 2025) has expressed some desire to move to FBS, according to Harrison. Harrison said APSU's path towards eventual FBS membership began with leaving the OVC, its home for nearly 60 years.

"Our first step, really, was changing conferences, and joining a conference with other schools that are ambitious," he said. "... We wanted to go somewhere where football had a bigger stake in the league."

APSU could receive an invitation from an existing FBS conference, but the UAC has also discussed attempting to move to FBS as a group. While the moratorium on single-sport conferences has expired, an entire conference moving from FCS to FBS is unprecedented. At the very least, all of the UAC's members would have to go through the formal transition process.

Added scholarships and personnel

For Austin Peay to move to FBS, it would need to offer 85 scholarships, up from the FCS requirement of 63. Harrison estimated that the increase in scholarships would cost about $2 million.

FBS schools also must offer at least 200 scholarships or at least $4 million in total athletic scholarships across all sports.

Once Austin Peay is accepted into an FBS conference, it would start a two-year transition process. The Govs would play one final FCS season with 85 scholarships before moving to FBS, similarly to Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State last season. The Govs would be ineligible for the postseason in both seasons.

Upgrades to Fortera Stadium

While FBS does not have a minimum stadium capacity requirement, FBS teams must maintain an average attendance of at least 15,000 at least once every two seasons.

Fortera Stadium would need to increase in capacity, as it currently seats 10,100 fans. The increase would come in large part by rebuilding the east side of the stadium, which Harrison said needed to be done anyway.

"Our goal is to get our stadium capacity somewhere between 15 and 20 (thousand)," Harrison said.

Harrison also wants to upgrade the east side press box and offer more seating areas, and didn't rule out construction in either end zone even though the focus will be on the east side. APSU installed a new video board this spring and has recently made renovations to its locker rooms and suite levels.

Harrison doesn't have an estimate for how much these upgrades would cost but is currently working on a master facilities plan he hopes to present to the school's Board of Trustees in the near future. Once the Board approves the plan, the upgrades to Fortera would have a price tag.

Transition fee may jump from thousands to millions

Any FCS school currently looking to move to FBS has to pay a transition fee of $5,000. It could soon get much higher.

Last month, the NCAA Division I Council considered a proposal that would raise the fee from $5,000 to $5 million. After receiving membership feedback, the Council would vote on the proposal at a future meeting.

While the $5 million transition fee would take effect immediately upon approval, the proposal includes other changes that would go into effect on Aug. 1, 2027. FBS schools would need to offer at least 210 scholarships per year at at least $6 million, and be required to provide at least 90% of those scholarships in 16 sports over a rolling two-year period.

Any school looking to transition would have to meet those requirements before the end of the two-year transition to FBS.

Even though the proposal would bring an immediate end to the FBS minimum attendance requirement, the steep transition fee likely would make it much harder for future FCS schools to make the jump.

