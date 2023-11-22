Austin Peay football vs Chattanooga in FCS playoffs: Scouting report, score prediction

Only two teams from the state of Tennessee are in the 2023 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, and they'll both face off in the first round.

Austin Peay football hosts Chattanooga Saturday (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+) at Fortera Stadium. The winner will head to Greenville, South Carolina, to face sixth-seeded Furman (9-2) on Dec. 2 (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

APSU (9-2) heads in having won nine straight games after an 0-2 start. Chattanooga (7-4) won seven of eight midseason before dropping its final two games.

Here's what to watch for as APSU hosts a playoff game for the second time in history.

Transfer quarterbacks square off

At the heart of Austin Peay's offense, which is ranked ninth in FCS in points per game, is the well-traveled Mike DiLiello. DiLiello, a sixth-year quarterback who played at Division II Florida Tech (2018-19) and Middle Tennessee State (2020-21) before he transferred to APSU, is 230-for-340 passing with 3,057 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also rushed for five touchdowns. On Tuesday, DiLiello was announced as one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the top offensive player in FCS.

DiLiello's counterpart will be Chase Artopoeus, a graduate transfer from UCLA. Artopoeus walked on to the Bruins in 2019 and was on the team for four years under coach Chip Kelly, appearing in two games but never throwing a pass. This season, Artopoeus has started all 11 games for the Mocs and is 187-for-298 passing with 2,657 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

APSU defense looking for complete performance

Up until the last week of October, Austin Peay's rushing defense didn't do much to stand out. The Govs allowed an average of 182 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry against FCS opponents. But APSU's been stingy since, giving up 57, 60, 67 and 84 yards against North Alabama, Eastern Kentucky, Utah Tech and Central Arkansas and a combined 2.8 yards per carry.

The Lions, Colonels and Trailblazers had plenty of success through the air against the Govs, though. All three threw for over 350 yards. However, APSU held UCA's Will McElvain to 168 yards and intercepted him once. It will likely need to once again pair effective run and pass defenses to beat Chattanooga.

Another tall task for Austin Peay offensive line

For as good as DiLiello has been, the Govs haven't always been able to keep him off the turf. They gave up 32 sacks in 11 regular-season games, the worst figure in the United Athletic Conference, though seven of those came at Neyland Stadium against Tennessee.

But APSU held UCA to two sacks last week and limited defensive end David Walker, a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, to three tackles. It was just Walker's third game this season without a sack.

Chattanooga brings a similar game-altering force in Jay Person, a Buck Buchanan finalist himself. Person has 53 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. For the Govs, keeping Person out of the backfield could be the difference between a season-ending loss or moving to the second round.

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga score prediction

Austin Peay 31, Chattanooga 24: Chattanooga might be the best FCS team Austin Peay has seen this season, but the Govs are playing too well right now — especially at home, where they've won five straight games and 11 of their last 12.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: FCS playoffs: Austin Peay vs Chattanooga score prediction, scouting report