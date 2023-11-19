Austin Peay football selected for FCS playoffs, will host Chattanooga

Austin Peay football learned it would be playing in the FCS playoffs Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning, the Governors found out who, where and when.

APSU (9-2) will face Chattanooga (7-4) on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Fortera Stadium (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+). The winner will travel to No. 7 seed Furman (9-2) on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Austin Peay won the United Athletic Conference's outright championship and automatic playoff berth with Saturday's 14-12 win over Central Arkansas.

The FCS playoffs consist of 24 teams. 11 berths go to teams that win their conference championship, while the other 13 are at-large berths. The selection committee chooses those 13 teams as well as the top eight teams overall, who receive first-round byes.

This is the second time APSU has reached the FCS playoffs. In 2019, the Governors won the Ohio Valley Conference title. They beat Furman in the first round and won at Sacramento State in the second round before a loss at Montana State in the quarterfinals.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: FCS playoffs: Austin Peay will host Chattanooga in first round