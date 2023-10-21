Austin Peay football score vs. Southern Utah: Live updates as Govs go for fifth straight win

Austin Peay football is on a roll, having won four straight games. But now it's time for the climactic part of its season to begin.

The Governors (4-2, 1-0 United Athletic Conference), who are ranked No. 24 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, begin a stretch of five conference games to cap off the regular season when they travel to Cedar City to take on Southern Utah (2-4, 1-1) on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Coming off an open week, APSU had little trouble with Gardner-Webb last Saturday. Mike DiLiello threw for 372 yards and two touchdowns and Jevon Jackson ran for 108 yards in a 41-14 win.

DiLiello leads the UAC in passing yards with 1,717 on the season, while Jackson's 555 rushing yards are good for second in the conference. The Govs are second in the UAC in scoring offense (35.7 points per game) and lead the league in scoring defense (21.0).

Southern Utah was off last week, but beat Tarleton State 27-26 on Oct. 7. Three of the Thunderbirds' losses have come by three points or less, including a 24-21 loss in their season opener to Arizona State.

MORE: Inside Mike DiLiello's record-setting, 441-yard performance for Austin Peay football

Austin Peay football score vs. Southern Utah: Live updates

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay football score vs. Southern Utah: Updates from UAC game