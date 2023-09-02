Austin Peay football score vs. Southern Illinois: Live updates from 2023 season opener

Austin Peay football is on the road to begin the 2023 season.

The Governors, who are coming off a 7-4 campaign, travel to Carbondale to face Missouri Valley Conference foe Southern Illinois on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

APSU went 7-2 against FCS competition in 2022, losing games to Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State, which had nearly 80 scholarship players due to its transition to FBS. This season, the Govs were picked to finish third out of nine teams in the United Athletic Conference and received votes in the FCS Coaches Preseason Poll.

Austin Peay tried to beef up its schedule this season, and its first test is a Southern Illinois team that made the FCS playoffs in 2020 and 2021. The Salukis went 5-6 last season with a 4-4 record in the MVC, which is regarded as one of the premier FCS conferences.

Austin Peay football: Live score updates vs. Southern Illinois

