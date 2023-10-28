Austin Peay football score vs. North Alabama: Live updates from Govs' homecoming

Austin Peay football will look to score a win on homecoming when it takes on North Alabama in its first United Athletic Conference game at Fortera Stadium.

The Governors (5-2, 2-0 UAC), ranked No. 20 in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25, host the Lions (3-5, 1-3) Saturday at 3 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

APSU nearly saw its four-game winning streak come to an end last Saturday at Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds took a 35-14 lead midway through the third quarter, but quarterback Mike DiLiello (270 total yards, three touchdowns) and running back Jevon Jackson (92 rushing yards, two touchdowns) led a comeback to send the game to overtime.

DiLiello threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Trey Goodman in the second overtime to give the Govs a 48-45 win.

Austin Peay is 13-7 all-time against North Alabama. The Govs beat the Lions last season in Florence, 38-35.

Follow for live score updates:

Austin Peay football score vs. North Alabama: Live updates

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay football score vs. North Alabama: Updates from UAC game