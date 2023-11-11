Austin Peay football score vs Utah Tech: Live updates as Govs can clinch FCS playoff spot Saturday

Austin Peay football might be able to celebrate a United Athletic Conference championship this weekend, but the Govs will need some help.

The Governors (7-2, 4-0 UAC), ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll and on a seven-game winning streak, host Utah Tech (2-7, 1-3) Saturday at Fortera Stadium (1 p.m., ESPN+).

If APSU beats the Trailblazers and Eastern Kentucky (4-5, 3-1) beats Central Arkansas (6-3, 3-1) Saturday afternoon, the Govs will clinch the conference title and automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs with one regular-season game to play.

However, if Central Arkansas beats Eastern Kentucky, the winner of the Nov. 18 game between Austin Peay and Central Arkansas will be the UAC champion.

The Govs beat the Colonels, 33-30 in overtime, last Saturday in Richmond, Kentucky. That win put them alone in first place in the conference standings, and ensured that even if they lose to Utah Tech, they can win the UAC title with a win over Central Arkansas, as EKU cannot pass APSU due to its loss.

NUMBERS CRUNCHING: Inside Mike DiLiello's record-setting, 441-yard performance for Austin Peay football

Austin Peay football score vs. Utah Tech: Live updates

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay football vs Utah Tech score: Govs can clinch FCS playoffs Saturday