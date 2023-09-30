Austin Peay football score vs Lindenwood: Live updates on APSU Govs in Missouri

Austin Peay football will look to extend its two-game winning streak and score its second road victory of the 2023 season when it faces Lindenwood Saturday afternoon.

The Governors (2-2) are set to kick off against the Lions (2-2) at 1 p.m. at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

APSU has bounced back from losses at Southern Illinois and Tennessee in recent weeks. The Govs defeated East Tennessee State, 63-3, in their home opener Sept. 16, but had a tougher challenge in their United Athletic Conference opener at Stephen F. Austin last Saturday. They outlasted the Lumberjacks, 22-20, winning on a late comeback engineered by Jevon Jackson's 197 rushing yards and Cedarius Doss's two late interceptions.

Lindenwood moved up from Division II prior to the 2022 season and went 7-3 with a 1-3 record in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Lions are coming off a 48-17 loss at Illinois State last weekend.

RECORD-SETTING NIGHT: Inside Mike DiLiello's 441-yard performance for Austin Peay football

Austin Peay football at Lindenwood: Live score updates

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay football live score updates at Lindenwood