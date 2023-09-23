Austin Peay football score updates vs. Stephen F. Austin in UAC opener

Coming off a resounding win in its home opener, Austin Peay football travels to Texas to begin United Athletic Conference play.

The Governors (1-2) take on Stephen F. Austin (2-1) on Saturday evening at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

APSU lost at Southern Illinois and Tennessee to begin its 2023 season before clobbering East Tennessee State, 63-3, last Saturday at Fortera Stadium. Quarterback Mike DiLiello completed 37 of 46 passes for five touchdowns and a program-record 441 yards against the Buccaneers. For the season, the graduate student has thrown for 915 yards and eight touchdowns.

Five Govs wideouts have over 100 yards receiving, led by redshirt sophomore Tre Shackelford, who has 17 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. Running back CJ Evans has a team-high 153 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.

Stephen F. Austin lost to Troy in its season opener but has rebounded since. The Lumberjacks rolled to wins over Alcorn State and Northwestern State in Weeks 2 and 3 by a combined 62 points.

APSU was picked to finish third in the UAC preseason coaches poll, and Stephen F. Austin was picked fourth.

