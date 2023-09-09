Austin Peay football score updates vs. Tennessee in Week 2

Austin Peay football needs to erase the memory of its season opener, but it won't be easy.

After falling 49-23 at Southern Illinois, the Governors (0-1) will travel to Knoxville to face No. 9 Tennessee (1-0) on Saturday (4 p.m. Central time, ESPN+).

While Austin Peay might not be able to hang with the Volunteers' high-powered offense, it can still get a historic first of sorts if it scores against UT. The Governors and Vols have faced off once, a 45-0 Tennessee victory in 2013.

APSU couldn't get anything going in Carbondale, trailing 28-0 at halftime and 42-3 after the third quarter. Quarterback Mike DiLiello threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns, most of that production coming in the fourth.

Tennessee beat Virginia 49-13 last week at Nissan Stadium. Quarterback Joe Milton III threw for 201 yards and had four touchdowns — two rushing, two passing.

