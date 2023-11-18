Austin Peay football live score updates vs. Central Arkansas: Govs try to clinch FCS playoff berth

The stakes of Austin Peay football's regular-season finale against Central Arkansas are simple.

The winner of Saturday's contest in Clarksville (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+) will seal a berth in the FCS Playoffs. The loser, meanwhile, will be in for an anxious few hours before Sunday's selection show (11:30 a.m. CT, ESPNU), during which it will hope for an at-large bid.

APSU (8-2, 5-0 United Athletic Conference) is ranked No. 12 in the FCS Coaches Poll and rides an eight-game winning streak into Saturday. The Governors are hoping to reach the playoffs for the second time in school history — they first did so in 2019 — and claim an outright conference championship after clinching a share of the title with last Saturday's 30-17 win over Utah Tech.

To do so, they'll have to beat an opponent they've never beaten before. Central Arkansas (7-3, 4-1) is 4-0 all time against Austin Peay, including a 49-20 win in Conway, Arkansas last October.

For the Govs, a win would not only mean a playoff spot, but the second nine-win regular season in program history, following 2019. It would be the first time APSU has gone undefeated in conference play.

