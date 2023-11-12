Austin Peay football will face Central Arkansas for FCS playoff bid, outright UAC title

Austin Peay football will play for an outright United Athletic Conference championship and spot in the FCS Playoffs in its regular season finale.

The Governors (8-2, 5-0 UAC), ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll, will host Central Arkansas (7-3, 4-1) next Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+) at Fortera Stadium. The winner will receive the conference's automatic playoff berth.

"I had someone tell me the ticket sales for next week are already through the roof," APSU coach Scotty Walden said after the Govs' 30-17 win over Utah Tech Saturday afternoon. "This place is going to be packed. … We need everyone in Clarksville, Montgomery County to show out."

With the win over Utah Tech, APSU clinched at least a share of the conference title, but it had to wait for the result of Central Arkansas' game against Eastern Kentucky to learn what would be at stake in its finale. The Governors needed the Colonels (4-6, 3-2) to beat the Bears in order to automatically advance to the playoffs.

In the final minutes, it looked like Austin Peay would get its wish. EKU quarterback Parker McKinney led a 97-yard go-ahead touchdown drive to put the Colonels ahead 24-21 with less than 30 seconds to play. But UCA's Will McElvain launched a Hail Mary pass on the game's final play, which Jarrod Barnes caught off a tip for a 46-yard touchdown at the horn, giving the Bears a 27-24 win.

The Govs lost 49-20 at Central Arkansas last season, their only loss against an FCS team. (They fell to Jacksonville State 40-16, but the Gamecocks had more than the FCS-allotted 63 scholarships as they began their transition to FBS in 2022.)

"I think they’re the most talented team in the league beside us, I really do," Walden said of Central Arkansas. "The challenge for us will be to come in and understand that this thing ain’t over. We’re just getting started. Being conference champs is great, but it’s far from where we want to go."

It is possible that Austin Peay could receive an at-large bid to the playoffs even with a loss to the Bears, but the Govs would need to sweat it out. The bracket will be revealed Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m. CT with the selection show on ESPNU.

Last season, APSU was denied an at-large bid despite a 7-4 record, including a 7-1 mark against FCS competition. The Govs finished tied atop the Atlantic Sun with Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky, but EKU won the tiebreaker for the conference's automatic bid.

Austin Peay has made one previous appearance in the playoffs, in 2019. The Governors beat Furman and Sacramento State before losing at Montana State in the quarterfinals.

