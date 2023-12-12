Austin Peay football expected to hire George Quarles as tight ends coach l Source

Former East Tennessee State and Maryville High School coach George Quarles is expected to be hired as Austin Peay football's tight ends coach, a source told the USA TODAY South Region Network on Tuesday.

The source requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Quarles was fired after two seasons at ETSU, in which the program won just six games. He's in line to join Jeff Faris' staff in Clarksville. Faris, a former UCLA assistant coach and Knoxville native, was hired as the Govs coach last week, after Scotty Walden was named coach of UTEP.

Austin Peay is coming off a 9-3 season. The Govs captured the United Athletic Conference championship and made the FCS playoff for the second time in four seasons. Walden went 26-14 in four seasons in Clarksville.

In addition to Walden's departure, the team also faces the exit of top players like all-conference running back Jevon Jackson and defensive back Kory Chapman who've entered the transfer portal.

Adding Quarles to Faris' staff could give Austin Peay an advantage in recruiting as the early signing period nears on Dec. 20. Quarles has extensive college and high school connections throughout the state.

Quarles, a Jefferson County graduate, replaced Randy Sanders, a former Tennessee quarterback and offensive coordinator, at East Tennessee State in December 2021.

Quarles, 56, established himself as one of the premier high school football coaches in Tennessee as well as the country while at Maryville. He amassed a 250-16 record in 18 seasons, and his teams went to 15 TSSAA state championship games and won 11 BlueCross Bowl championships. During that span, he had a string of 74 straight wins.

He left Maryville at the 2016 season to be an associate head coach at Furman, his alma mater. He served as Furman's tight ends coach in 2017 before becoming the Paladins offensive coordinator and QB coach from 2018-21. Furman went 8-5 in 2019, losing to Austin Peay in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

