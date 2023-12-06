Austin Peay football coaching search: Here's 10 names, including Will Healy, Rick Stockstill

Austin Peay football is searching for a new coach after Scotty Walden was hired by UTEP.

Walden went 26-14 during his four seasons in Clarksville and led the Governors to a United Athletic Conference championship and the program's second-ever FCS playoff appearance in 2023.

Here's a look at 10 candidates who could be a potential fit to succeed Walden at APSU:

J.J. Clark

If APSU looks to stay in-house, Clark, the Govs' defensive coordinator and safeties coach, might be the most likely candidate — though Walden could look to bring him with him to UTEP. Clark led a unit that gave up the third-fewest points in the United Athletic Conference this season. He was recently named to the American Football Coaches Association's annual 35 under 35 list.

The 33-year-old Davis was Austin Peay's co-defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 before moving to UNLV to coach cornerbacks. This season, the Rebels were second in the Mountain West with 14 interceptions. A former Memphis safety who spent three years in the NFL, Davis coached with Walden at Southern Miss from 2017-20.

Joshua Eargle

Eargle, 44, was the offensive coordinator at Austin Peay from 2016-18. He's now the deputy head coach and offensive line coach at FIU under Mike MacIntyre. From 2013-15, he was the coach at East Texas Baptist, where Walden was his offensive coordinator. Eargle played at Memphis and has coached at LSU, Kansas, Memphis and Southern Miss.

Will Healy

It was under Healy, 38, that Austin Peay's rise began. The Govs went 8-4 in 2017, Healy's second season, after winning only one game between 2013 and 2016. Healy made the jump to FBS after the 2018 season and went 15-24 with a bowl appearance in four seasons at Charlotte. He's now a senior offensive analyst and advisor to Gus Malzahn at UCF.

Anthony Jones Jr.

The 37-year-old Jones grew up in Memphis, played at Chattanooga and coached four future NFL draft picks during his time as Memphis' running backs coach from 2018-21. He now holds that same position at TCU, where he's coached a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in two seasons. Jones was the coach at his alma mater, Westwood, from 2010-12 and Cordova from 2013-17.

Nick Newsome

Newsome, 35, is from Dyersburg and played at Austin Peay from 2008-11. He is the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Gardner-Webb, which made the FCS playoffs this season, and is serving as the Runnin' Bulldogs' interim coach following Tre Lamb's departure for East Tennessee State. Newsome was a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech and has also coached at UT Martin, Western Carolina and Hampton.

Corey Phillips

Phillips won a state title with Father Ryan in 1997 and went on to be a four-year starter at Austin Peay as a defensive back. He was an assistant coach at Father Ryan from 2007-14 and was Brentwood's defensive coordinator in 2015. Phillips jumped to the college ranks in 2016 and was a recruiting coordinator for the final five seasons of Derek Mason's tenure at Vanderbilt. He is now Colorado's director of player personnel under Deion Sanders, and has also worked at LSU and North Carolina State.

Ryan Stanchek

The 37-year-old Stanchek, who played guard at West Virginia, has a similar career path to Davis but on the offensive side of the ball. He coached with Walden at Southern Miss in 2019 and 2020, and Walden hired Stanchek as the Governors' co-offensive coordinator in 2022. Stanchek left to become Tulsa's offensive line coach after the season, and the Golden Hurricane had the American Athletic Conference's fourth-best rushing offense in 2023.

Rick Stockstill

At 65, Stockstill is far older than the rest of the coaches on this list. But he achieved impressive consistency at Middle Tennessee State before he was fired last month: in 18 seasons, he went 113-111 and reached 10 bowl games. While the Govs have had recent success with young, energetic coaches, Stockstill brings stability and experience which could be desirable for a program hoping to transition to FBS.

Duane Vaughn

Vaughn is the defensive coordinator at Furman, a role he's held since 2019. Under Vaughn, the Paladins had the No. 7 scoring defense in FCS this season. He's originally from Clarksville and played high school football at Davidson Academy before walking on at Vanderbilt. Like Clark, Vaughn is a member of the AFCA 35 under 35 list.

