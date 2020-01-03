Austin Peay beats SE Missouri 78-63 to open OVC play

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (AP) -- Jordyn Adams scored 22 points and Terry Taylor added another 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Austin Peay opened Ohio Valley Conference play by beating Southeast Missouri 78-63 on Thursday night.

Carlos Paez had 13 points and Antuan Butler dished six assists to help Austin Peay (7-7) collect its sixth straight home victory.

Alex Caldwell had 12 points for the Redhawks (4-10). Skyler Hogan and DQ Nicholas each had 11 points.

Austin Peay faces UT Martin at home on Saturday. Southeast Missouri faces Murray State on the road on Saturday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com