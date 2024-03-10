Austin Peay basketball falls to Stetson 94-91 in ASUN championship game

Austin Peay's Dez White scored 17 points in Sunday's loss to Stetson in the Atlantic Sun championship in DeLand, Florida.

Austin Peay basketball's Ja'Monta Black missed a 3-point shot as time expired in a 94-91 loss in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament to Stetson on Sunday at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

The Governors were on the cusp of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. The win sends host Stetson (22-12), the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, to the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Austin Peay (19-15), under first-year coach Corey Gipson, was the No. 4 seed after finishing the season strong winning 10 of its last 12 games.

Stetson junior guard Jalen Blackmon, the leading scorer in the ASUN, made 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to hold off the Governors.

After Blackmon made a pair of free throws with 3.9 seconds left Austin Peay got the ball down court in a hurry and Black heaved a shot from the right wing near the out-of-bounds line, which bounced off the back of the iron.

Austin Peay could not stop Stetson's Jalen Blackmon, who scored 43 points

Blackmon, who also is the No. 23 leading scorer in the nation, entered the game averaging 20.8 points per game. Austin Peay tried of variety of defenses to stop the lightning quick guard, but nothing worked.

Blackmon scored from the perimeter as well as on fast break layups. He posted a career-high 43 points including 12 of the Hatters' last 16.

Blackmon also went on a hot streak midway earlier in the second half after Austin Peay led 39-36 at halftime. With the Governors' up 54-49 Blackmon hit a 3-pointer and scored 16 straight points. His last bucket in that stretch put Stetson up 65-62. Austin Peay never led after that.

Sai Witt dominated early for Austin Peay

As impressive as Blackmon was during stretches for Stetson, Austin Peay post Sai Witt was dominant early. The 6-foot-8 transfer from Lincoln University of Missouri, scored Austin Peay's first 11 points and had 15 at halftime.

Witt helped Austin Peay maintain the lead for most of the first half.

While sharing time in the paint with 7-3 Memphis native Jordan Wilmore, Witt finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Wilmore had two points, two rebounds and committed three fouls.

Dez White, who scored 34 points in the semifinal win over North Alabama on Friday, added 17. White made a pair of free throws with 6.2 remaining to cut Stetson's lead to 92-91.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Austin Peay basketball falls to Stetson 94-91 in ASUN championship game