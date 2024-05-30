Austin Overn is viewed as top-100 prospect in 2024 MLB draft

Sophomore USC outfielder Austin Overn has solidified himself as a top 100 prospect for the 2024 MLB draft this season. The former receiver walk-on at USC and star outfielder for the Trojans started in every game for USC baseball this season, being in the lineup for all 58 contests through the regular season and the postseason.

The sophomore centerfielder led the Trojans with eight homers on the year and had a team high .482 slugging percentage, with five triples and 12 doubles as well. He led the team with 55 runs scored and 17 stolen bases as well and has solidified himself as one of the nation’s top centerfielders, earning Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors for the second straight season.

Overn was also named to the All-Pac-12 First Team last year along with being named to the Freshman All-American Team as well.

Overn is the 49th-best college prospect according to Shooter Hunt, prep baseball vice president of scouting.

Major League Baseball on Tuesday officially announced details for the 2024 MLB draft combine, which will take place from June 18-23. The draft combine will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, for a second consecutive year.

The top 300 draft-eligible players, as identified by MLB clubs, have been invited to attend the 2024 craft dombine along with up to 50 supplemental invites. The combine will offer an opportunity for players to participate in various medical and performance assessments as well as educational programs designed to prepare them for a career in professional baseball. All players can participate in a pro-style workout, as well as strength and performance assessments. High school players will have the option to participate in a live game against other high school combine attendees.

MLB Network will cover the combine live from Chase Field on Tuesday, June 18, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

