Austin Novosad isn’t backing down from a competitive quarterback room

It only took a few years for the transfer portal to revolutionize the way college quarterbacks are recruited, and there might not be a better example of the new world order than the Oregon Ducks.

In the 2024 offseason, it seems the Ducks are trying to strike gold with Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel the way they did with Bo Nix in 2022, while also building for the future with sophomore transfer Dante Moore, a former five-star prospect in 2023.

The unfortunate byproduct of pursuing transfer QBs is how players already on the roster are affected. We saw this with Ty Thompson, who stuck around in Eugene as a backup for three years before being forced out by the incoming transfers of Gabriel and Moore.

However, there is another talented QB already on the Ducks roster who isn’t ready to bow out of the battle yet: Austin Novosad. A year ago, Novosad was Oregon’s lone QB commit in the class of 2023 (since Moore had decommitted days prior). Novosad was a four-star recruit and 247 Sports’ No. 13 QB prospect in the class of 2023.

Novosad played in two games as a freshman, playing behind Nix and Thompson, and will likely be the third-string again in 2024 behind Gabriel and Moore. Still, Novosad seems happy to be in Eugene and excited to compete for a spot on the field, even after Moore’s transfer was announced.

“It’s a great opportunity and an opportunity for me to compete and just go out there and make everyone better,” Novosad said on Tuesday in his first interview as a Duck. “We’re going to have a good room, and I’m excited for it.”

The odds of ever becoming the Ducks starting QB aren’t stacked in Novosad’s favor. He’ll only have to compete with Dillon Gabriel for one season since Gabriel will run out of eligibility. After 2024, Novosad and Moore will likely both have three remaining years of eligibility. In addition, Novosad will be competing with 2024 QB recruit Luke Moga and 2025 QB commit Akili Smith Jr.

Needless to say, the window for Novosad to become the starter at Oregon isn’t gaping.

In the two games Novosad played this season, he took 13 snaps and threw four passes — all of which he completed. It wasn’t a big enough sample to judge the true freshman’s talent, especially since the games were against Portland State and Hawaii. Practice will be the only avenue for Novosad to move up the depth chart.

There is a chance we see Novosad at the helm with a more substantial role in a few weeks. With Thompson transferring from Oregon, Novosad will back up Nix in the Fiesta Bowl. If the Ducks can build a substantial lead against the Liberty Flames — as they did so often this season — Novosad may play a few drives, with a chance to showcase his talent.

