The Root

If you’ve been looking for a story about Black entrepreneurial joy, then look no further. A young Black man from Indianapolis has recently launched a board game celebrating Black culture, and we couldn’t be more excited! “Knowledge of Self” is a trivia game developed by Jamaal Nelson, a military vet who began working on the product while deployed in Germany, only after reading “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander.