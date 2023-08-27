Austin Jones praises veteran leadership for No. 6 USC’s 35-point second half
USC running back Austin Jones joined Pac-12 Networks after scoring two touchdowns against San Jose State in the Trojans' 56-28 win in Los Angeles to start the 2023 season.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
The top half of the Pac-12 looks to be exceptionally good heading into 2023.
