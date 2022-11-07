Austin Johnson out for the season with a knee injury

Chargers nose tackle Austin Johnson will miss the rest of the season.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced Johnson injured his medial collateral ligament and fractured his left knee.

Johnson injured his knee in the third quarter and needed help off the field.

The Chargers already were thin on the defensive line with Jerry Tillery inactive with a back injury.

Johnson, an offseason free agent signee, made 22 tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits and a pass breakup in eight games.

