Austin Johnson passes physical, practices with Chargers

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson joined the Chargers at practice on Thursday for the first time this summer.

Johnson ended last season on injured reserve after fracturing his left knee and injuring his MCL and he started training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to work his way back to full health. That process has gone well enough for Johnson to pass his physical and take part in practice with the rest of the team.

Johnson joined the Chargers last season and started all eight games he played before his injury. He had 22 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

Wide receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia remain on the PUP list for the Chargers.