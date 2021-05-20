Austin Jackson sees difference in Tua Tagovailoa from last year

Earlier this week, Dolphins coach Brian Flores lauded the progress his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has made since last season.

“He’s more comfortable with just his surroundings,” Flores told The Joe Rose Show, via the Palm Beach Post. “More comfortable being in a huddle. Giving his cadence. Going through his communication. Those little things that nobody really talks about. He’s said this. He’s said he feels much more comfortable doing those things. I think having a year under his belt will really help him.”

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson, who arrived in the first round with Tagovailoa last year, made a joke when asked how different Tagovailoa looks this year.

“He’s got a beard and a little deeper bass in his voice,” Jackson said Thursday, via Safid Deen of the Sun Sentinel. “I haven’t looked at his biceps.

“He’s been working hard every single day just like all of us. That’s my guy. He’s looking good, too. He’s been working hard.”

Tagovailoa went 6-3 in his nine starts last season, throwing 11 touchdowns with five interceptions and posting an 87.1 passer rating.

