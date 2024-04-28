Austin Hubbard admits he was ‘super nervous, stressed out’ before UFC on ESPN 55 win

LAS VEGAS – Austin Hubbard felt the weight of needing a victory to justify being brought back to UFC for a second stint at UFC on ESPN 55.

After suffering a submission loss to Kurt Holobaugh in “The Ultimate Fighter 31” lightweight finale in August, Hubbard knew he could be potentially fighting for his job again when he stepped into the cage with Michal Figlak on Saturday at the UFC Apex.

It was hard to put the optics out of his mind, but Hubbard (16-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC) did that for 15 minutes, and left with a unanimous decision victory over Figlak (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) for his first win under the UFC banner in April 2021.

“I’m just relieved,” Hubbard told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC on ESPN 55. “I was super nervous, stressed out all camp. I just wanted to come here, get a win and I did that. Now, I can breathe a little.

“He comes forward hard. He’s a talented young fighter. He throws heat. He’s constantly coming forward. This was the fight I was expecting, and he brought it and I feel like I brought it. I hope it was entertaining for everyone.”

Hubbard’s first run in the UFC was not ideal. He went 3-4 with the promotion, alternating wins and losses all along the way. He was released, but ultimately brought back on a “TUF” season that consisted of a team of other UFC veterans trying to get back to the sport’s biggest stage.

Although he faltered in the season finals against Holobaugh, it didn’t make Hubbard think he didn’t belong. He said he’s the most mature he’s ever been and thinks that’s going to lead to newfound success moving forward.

“I’ve learned a lot from my first stint on through to where I am right now,” Hubbard said. “A lot of things in my life has changed. I’ve learned a lot of lessons. I’ve evolved as a person, as a fighter and I feel like – I don’t want to say I’ve got it figured out. But I’ve got it more figured out. Just looking to keep growing off this and keep climbing and putting consistent wins together.

“I’m very determined to put consistent wins together. Keep winning. Obviously my first stint I went win one, lose one, win one, lose one. I know what I am capable of and I am capable of putting consistent wins together and I Just need to go out there and do it.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie