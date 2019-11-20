Austin Hooper won’t play this week

The Falcons won last Sunday without tight end Austin Hooper in the lineup and they’ll try to extend their winning streak to three games without him as well.

Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports that Hooper has been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Buccaneers. Hooper is dealing with an MCL sprain.

While Hooper has been ruled out of this Sunday’s game, he could wind up getting on the field at practice at some point this week.

Running back Devonta Freeman also missed last weekend’s game, but there’s been no determination of his status for Sunday. He will not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a foot injury.