When Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns passes in the Browns’ 28-16 win over the Falcons in Week 10 of the 2018 season, there wasn’t much thought about what it might mean for Austin Hooper‘s future.

As it turns out, Mayfield’s big day made a big impression on the then-Falcons tight end. Hooper signed with the Browns as a free agent last week and he said on a Tuesday conference call that seeing Mayfield in that game was a major factor in his decision.

“No question, being in a position that is dependent upon getting balls from the quarterback, it was definitely a part of the process for me,” Hooper said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Playing against Baker Mayfield live, seeing his arm and seeing his competitive spirit and the way he rallies the guys around him, that is what sold me on him before I was obviously a free agent. This was two seasons ago now when we came up to Cleveland. I knew what he was about for a couple of years now so when the opportunity presented itself on the first day of legal tampering, I couldn’t turn it down.”

Mayfield’s 2019 season didn’t feature enough days like the one he had against the Falcons. The hope in Cleveland is that Hooper can help change that.

Austin Hooper: Playing against Baker Mayfield helped sell me on coming to Cleveland originally appeared on Pro Football Talk