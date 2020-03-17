Austin Hooper on Browns offense: On paper, it’s pretty scary

The Browns made a couple of additions to their offense after the free agent negotiating period opened on Monday by agreeing to deals with tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin.

Hooper was the first to agree to a deal and was on 92.3 The Fan when word of Conklin’s agreement broke. With Conklin joining an offense that already has Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and David Njoku, Hooper said he thinks the offense “on paper, it’s pretty scary.”

“Already having David in place there, just the ability to have both of us just create some different matchup problems for the defense and especially with the two monsters Cleveland already has on the outside, the four of us out there together we’ll be hard pressed to find a defense that could play man-to-man against all four of us across the board,” Hooper said.

All of those pieces surround quarterback Baker Mayfield as he comes off a rocky second season in Cleveland. Hooper said he believes in Mayfield and called his presence one of the reasons he wanted to sign with the Browns for an attempt to finally make the team look good on the field rather than just on paper.

