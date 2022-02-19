Austin Hill wins in first full-time Xfinity Series start at Daytona

Austin Hill edged out AJ Allmendinger as the caution flag fell on the backstretch as a massive crash ensued on the final lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Hill made his move by getting a huge push from Riley Herbst, slingshotting the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet under Allmendinger‘s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to take the lead going into Turn 4, securing his fate for the victory in the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

“We timed it perfectly,” Hill told FS1. “Obviously that caution came out but we had a heck of a run, so who knows what would have happened there.”

Behind them, Myatt Snider was turned after getting a push from Anthony Alfredo down the backstretch, igniting a multi-car wreck that sent Snider‘s No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet into the catch fence. Snider emerged from his damaged vehicle under his own power.

Allmendinger finished second as the field was frozen once the caution lights appeared. Noah Gragson finished third, followed by Herbst and Justin Allgaier to complete the top five. Rookie Sheldon Creed, Alfredo, Ryan Sieg, Josh Bilicki and Brandon Brown rounded out the top 10.

After sweeping both stages and showing strength for victory, reigning series champion Daniel Hemric‘s chances were nixed when he was caught up in a 10-car crash with just a shade under 30 laps remaining. The No. 38 of CJ McLaughlin lost control of his machine at the exit of Turn 4, sliding into several cars, including Hemric, Brett Moffitt, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jesse Iwuji, Shane Lee, Tommy Joe Martins, Joey Gase, Josh Williams and Kyle Weatherman. Hemric finished 28th in the race.

Rookie Sam Mayer experienced trouble turning the final round of green-flag stops, spinning out while attempting to slow down for pit road in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Mayer lost his back bumper cover after contact from behind from another vehicle, losing 15 laps in the process for repairs.

The Xfinity Series will be back in action at Auto Club Speedway for the Production Alliance 300 on Sat., Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.