NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR 250

HAMPTON, Ga. — Austin Hill won for the third time this season, as Parker Kligerman finished fourth with his car going across the finish line backward.

Daniel Hemric finished second. Ryan Truex placed third and was followed by Kligerman and Riley Herbst.

Kligerman was racing Hill for the win coming to the finish line when Kligerman got turned by after contact with two cars, triggering a multi-car crash.

Hill, who is from Winston, Georgia, has won at Daytona, Las Vegas and Atlanta in the first five races of the season.

The 163-lap race was slowed by 12 cautions for 68 laps.

Josh Willams was ordered to the NASCAR hauler after he parked his car on the frontstretch and walked away during the race. Williams’ car had been involved in a crash early in the race and then caused a debris caution shortly after the race restarted.

NASCAR ordered him to the garage and be done for the race when Williams parked his car on track. Williams was to meet with series officials after the race. Williams finished 32nd in the 38-car race.

Stage 1 winner: Sheldon Creed

Stage 2 winner: Parker Kligerman

Next: The series races March 25 at Circuit of the Americas (5 p.m. ET at FS1)

Austin Hill wins Atlanta Xfinity race originally appeared on NBCSports.com