Austin Hill takes wild Michigan Truck win as playoff field set

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Hill held off Sheldon Creed – who needed a win to make the playoffs – in overtime to win Saturday’s Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

Hill had started the season with a victory at Daytona but had struggled of late, including a last-place finish last week at Eldora. 

“Oh man, this is huge,” Hill said. “We’ve had a struggle these last four or five races. We just kept having issues and can’t finish the races. Man, these guys have worked their tails off day and night trying to put these trucks together.

“This is actually a brand new truck, first time it has seen the race track was yesterday. We unloaded and we had to work out some bugs on it but we got driving really good. I was really happy with the speed in it.

“This race was crazy. I had to come from the back a few times. I had a speeding penalty one time and I kind of thought our race was done but, man, we came back up through the field.”

Tyler Dippel finished third, Austin Wayne Self was fourth and Brett Moffitt completed the top-five.

Grant Enfinger earned the regular season championship and claimed the 15 bonus playoff points as the playoffs open Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Joining Enfinger and Hill in the eight-driver playoff field are Moffitt, Stewart Friesen, Ross Chastain, Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum.

On Lap 66 of the scheduled 100, Codie Rohrbaugh spun off Turn 4 to bring out a caution. A handful of teams pit but Todd Gilliland stayed out and remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 70.

With 26 laps to go in the race, Ben Rhodes powered around Gilliland to take the lead. One lap later, Harrison Burton got the front for the first time in the race as Ankrum moved into second.

On Lap 78, Hill was able to take the lead for the first time. Ankrum was second followed by Crafton.

Christian Eckes spun between Turns 1 and 2, which brought out another caution. On the restart with 10 laps to go, Hill remained in the lead, followed by Ankrum, Crafton, Moffitt and Creed.

Eckes spun again on Lap 94 – the third time in the race – to put the race back under caution just after Ankrum had got around Hill for the lead.

When the race returned to green on Lap 97, Ankrum led followed by Hill, Moffitt, Crafton and Dippel.

On the restart Ankrum got turned by Crafton which triggered a multi-truck accident that also included Natalie Decker, Gilliland, Jordan Anderson and Anthony Alfredo. Hill was the leader when the caution was displayed.

When the race returned to green in overtime, Hill led the way followed by Moffitt, Crafton, Burton and Dippel.

Stage 2

Moffitt went three-wide with three laps remaining in the stage to grab the lead and held on for the Stage 2 victory.

Hill ended up second, Enfinger third, Anderson fourth and Rhodes completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, chaos erupted on pit road as Sauter got into Rohrbaugh, sending him into Stage 1 winner Chastain, causing significant damage and forcing him to the garage.

“It was gut-wrenching for sure,” Chastain said. “We had perfect execution. It’s tough to lose a race with a truck like we had today.”

In addition, Gilliland was forced to restart from the rear of the field for a having a crew member over the wall too soon.

When the race returned to green on Lap 28, Rhodes led the way followed by Moffitt and Eckes.

With 10 laps remaining in the second stage, Rhodes and Enfinger were dueling for the lead with Burton having moved up to third.

On Lap 32, Friesen suffered a flat tire and was forced to put under green.

On Lap 33, Eckes spun off Turn 2 to bring out a caution. He had a flat tire but no damage to his truck. Several drivers elected to pit under the caution but Enfinger remained on the track and inherited the lead.

When the race restarted with four laps to go in the stage, Enfinger led the way followed by Moffitt and Anderson.

Stage 1 

Chastain held off a fast-approaching Rhodes to take the Stage 1 victory, his third stage win of the 2019 season.

Eckes was third, Moffitt fourth and Gilliland completed the top-five.

When the race got underway, Ankrum and Self were both black-flagged by NASCAR for getting out of line at the start of the race before taking the green flag.

Chastain, who started on the pole, held the lead early as Gilliland moved into the second position on Lap 3.

After five laps, Chastain maintained a small lead over Gilliland with Rhodes running in third.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Rhodes had moved into the second position as Gilliland dropped to third, Eckes was fourth and Enfinger fifth.

After 15 laps, Rhodes was trying to challenge Chastain for the lead as Eckes moved into third. Crafton, who started from the rear of the field, had moved into the top-10.

Crafton (engine change) and Norm Benning (unapproved adjustments) had to start the race from the rear of the field.

1

16

United States
United States

 Austin Hill 

Toyota

105

 

26

2

2

United States
United States

 Sheldon Creed 

Chevrolet

105

0.125

9

3

02

United States
United States

 Tyler Dippel 

Chevrolet

105

0.424

 

4

24

United States
United States

 Brett Moffitt 

Chevrolet

105

1.187

9

5

22

United States
United States

 Austin Wayne Self 

Chevrolet

105

1.343

 

6

44

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey 

Chevrolet

105

1.344

 

7

98

United States
United States

 Grant Enfinger 

Ford

105

1.471

3

8

52

United States
United States

 Stewart Friesen 

Chevrolet

105

1.668

 

9

49

United States
United States

 Ray Ciccarelli 

Chevrolet

105

1.807

 

10

88

United States
United States

 Matt Crafton 

Ford

105

1.839

 

11

18

United States
United States

 Harrison Burton 

Toyota

105

1.923

2

12

13

United States
United States

 Johnny Sauter 

Ford

105

1.977

 

13

12

United States
United States

 Gus Dean 

Chevrolet

105

2.181

 

14

3

United States
United States

 Jordan Anderson 

Chevrolet

105

2.527

 

15

51

United States
United States

 Christian Eckes 

Toyota

105

2.992

 

16

14

United States
United States

 Trey Hutchens 

Chevrolet

105

3.367

 

17

9

Codie Rohrbaugh 

Chevrolet

105

3.798

 

18

33

United States
United States

 Josh Reaume 

Toyota

105

5.739

 

19

10

United States
United States

 Jennifer Jo Cobb 

Chevrolet

105

6.403

 

20

8

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

Chevrolet

105

7.504

 

21

34

United States
United States

 Jesse Iwuji 

Chevrolet

105

8.618

 

22

20

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd 

Chevrolet

105

8.901

 

23

99

United States
United States

 Ben Rhodes 

Ford

103

2 laps

15

24

4

United States
United States

 Todd Gilliland 

Toyota

98

7 laps

14

25

17

Tyler Ankrum 

Toyota

96

9 laps

3

26

15

Anthony Alfredo 

Toyota

96

9 laps

 

27

54

United States
United States

 Natalie Decker 

Toyota

96

9 laps

 

28

04

Cory Roper 

Ford

58

47 laps

 

29

38

United States
United States

 T.J. Bell 

Chevrolet

41

64 laps

1

30

45

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

26

79 laps

23

31

87

United States
United States

 Camden Murphy 

Chevrolet

11

94 laps

 

32

6

United States
United States

 Norm Benning 

Chevrolet

 

105 laps

 

