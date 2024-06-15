- NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.1:00Now PlayingPaused
Austin Hill takes the green flag at Iowa
Austin Hill in the No. 21 Chevrolet leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.