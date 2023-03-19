Austin Hill says Xfinity race at Atlanta was ‘a tough one to win’
Austin Hill breaks down his strategy to get the checkered flag after the final restart of the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
HAMPTON, Ga. — In a race that started in chaos and ended in bedlam on the last lap, Austin Hill won his third NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season, beating Daniel Hemric to the checkered flag in Saturday‘s Raptor King of the Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With his family in attendance, the […]
Kyle Busch said of respect among NASCAR drivers: 'We have completely lost any sense of respect in the garage between the drivers.'
There’s more high-speed pack racing in store this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Franken-track.
Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams parked his car on the start/finish line and walked away after he was ordered out of the race by NASCAR officials.
Austin Hill won his third NASCAR Xfinity Series race in five starts this season, taking the checkered flag Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
HAMPTON, Ga. — Clean racing has historically been regarded as a sign of respect, something Kyle Busch openly stated that NASCAR Cup Series garage has “completely lost” during his media availability Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Busch aired his comments in response to questions about the latest on-track developments between Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin, […]
Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Atlanta.
Joey Logano won the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday’s qualifying session. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion drove his No. 22 Team Penske Ford to a pole speed of 177.374 mph, besting teammate Austin Cindric for the premier spot on the starting grid. RELATED: […]
