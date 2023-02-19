Austin Hill repeats in Xfinity Series opener at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Hill won Saturday night’s Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway as the race ended under caution in overtime after a spectacular last-lap crash.

Officials needed a few minutes after the finish to analyze video before declaring Hill the winner.

The last-lap crash sent Sam Mayer‘s Chevrolet spinning and flipping onto its roof after contact with Hill. The car slid along the track upside down as sparks flew, then hit the grass adjacent to the track and flipped onto its wheels.

Mayer had moved to the outside to challenge Hill for the lead but lost control of his car when he was hit by Hill. The caution flew, meaning the driver in front when officials pushed the caution button would win the race. And that was Hill. He edged John Hunter Nemechek. Following were Justin Allgaier, Parker Retzlaff and Myatt Snider.

“When I chose the outside line (before the last green flag), I didn’t feel like the inside line was that great,” Hill said. “When I saw the 1 (Mayer) and 7 (Allgaier) get together, I said, ‘You can’t lift. It’s the last lap.’ As soon as the caution light came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close.”

Mayer was not injured.

Hill, who also won this race last year, had the lead much of the race and led a long chain of single-file cars in a draft approaching the closing miles.

With eight laps to go, Hill held the lead in front of four JR Motorsports cars in a row — Berry, Allgaier, Mayer and Brandon Jones. Berry lost his chance at victory when his Chevy ran out of fuel.

The drafting line held together until the lap counter dropped to two laps to go. Jones was bounced off the track by Berry while running third. His slide forced a caution flag, setting up the overtime finish.

Allgaier fought back from involvement in a lap-40 crash and won the race’s second stage. Sammy Smith slid off the track as the stage ended.

Hill won the first stage.

Contact from Parker Kligerman sent Jeffrey Earnhardt into the wall with 12 laps to go, and Earnhardt was upset by the incident after the race. Kligerman and Earnhardt had an animated discussion post-race.

#NASCAR … Jeffrey Earnhardt was not happy with Parker Kligerman after the race for an incident during the event. pic.twitter.com/N3Muth2LaO — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) February 19, 2023

Stage 1 winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Austin Hill has become a Daytona star. He won at DIS for the second straight year. … Rookie Parker Retzlaff ran a solid race and finished fourth.

Who had a bad race: One of the three Kaulig Racing cars parked on lap 21 after driver Daniel Hemric was involved in a crash. … An accident in the trioval on lap 41 damaged the cars of Sheldon Creed, Stefan Parsons and Justin Allgaier. Parker Kligerman appeared to start the incident in a tight draft by bumping Creed. …JR Motorsports had four cars in the rush toward the win but couldn’t pass Hill.

Next: Race No. 2 on the Xfinity schedule is Feb. 25 at Auto Club Speedway in California.

