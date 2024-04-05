Austin Hill making select Cup starts for Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing has announced that Austin Hill will add select Cup Series starts to this season's schedule.

Hill will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro in four events, starting April 14 at Texas Motor Speedway. United Rentals will serve as his primary sponsor for the four-race effort.

Richard Childress Racing did not announce the rest of Hill's Cup schedule.

“United Rentals has supported me throughout all of the key moments of my racing career so far, which makes their involvement in my upcoming NASCAR Cup Series starts for Richard Childress Racing that much more special,” Hill said in a statement. “I’m happy to have another opportunity to race in the Cup Series for RCR. The amount of success that we’ve been able to accomplish together in the Xfinity Series makes me excited for this slate of races.

"It’s not going to be easy, competing against the best drivers on Sundays, but I’m thankful to Richard, everyone at RCR, and United Rentals for allowing this Cup Series schedule to come to life. Racing a Next Gen Chevrolet at a mile-and-a-half will be a new challenge, but one that I’m looking forward to.”

Hill has made six Cup starts in his career. He made his series debut at Michigan in 2022 as he drove the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing. Hill then made five Cup starts last season for Beard Motorsports, posting a season-best finish of 14th at Daytona.