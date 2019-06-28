Austin Hill, Johnny Sauter on front row for tonight’s Truck race at Chicagoland

Austin Hill won the pole for tonight’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Camping World 225 race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Hill covered the 1.5-mile layout at a top speed and a track record of 176.632 mph. Alongside him on the front row for tonight’s race will be Johnny Sauter (176.494 mph).

It could be an interesting race, as it will be the first time Hill and Sauter have been on the same race track in two weeks. Hill and Sauter tangled two weeks ago at Iowa Speedway, when Sauter intentionally slammed into Hill’s truck during a caution period, leading to NASCAR to suspend Sauter for the following race last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park).

Qualifying third through 10th fastest were Brett Moffitt (176.332 mph), Tyler Ankrum (176.108), Grant Enfinger (176.005), Anthony Alfredo (175.982), Sheldon Creed (175.821), Harrison Burton (175.781), Dylan Lupton (175.741) and Stewart Friesen (175.678).

Other notables include Todd Gilliland (13th, 175.456 mph), Ross Chastain (16th, 174.916 mph) and Ben Rhodes (17th, 174.859).

The race takes the green flag tonight at 9:05 p.m. ET (FS1 on TV and Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on radio).

Click here for the full row-by-row qualifying chart.

