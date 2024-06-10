Austin Hafner claims Briarbrook Invitational title

Jun. 10—CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Future Carl Junction High School Assistant Golf Coach Austin Hafner claimed a three-stroke win over 2022 champ Taylor Landsford on the third and final day of the Briarbrook Invitational on Sunday.

Hafner (70, 66, 71-207) finished nine-under after the three-day tournament.

"All weekend my putting was good," Hafner said. "My driving could have used a little work, but my short game was just spot-on."

Hafner also praise course conditions after rain early Sunday.

"I thought the course played great today," he said. "The greens were rolling well and the fairways were in pretty good shape."

Hafner, a recent William Penn University graduate, starts his role as a new assistant golf coach under his dad and new CJHS Golf Coach Todd Hafner (as well as Bulldog football coach) this fall and had to fend off not only Landsford, but one of his future CJHS golfers, 17-year-old Jack Spencer.

Landsford (69, 70, 71-210) finished as runner-up.

Spencer (66, 69, 76-211) tied for third with 2021 champion Jordan Brooks (73, 64, 74-211).

"It was cool to be on the same card as my assistant coach," Spencer said. "It was really nice to have him there as a friend and a person to help me.

"I struggled off the tee, I don't think I hit a fairway on the front nine," he added. "But on the back nine, I got to see some putts go in the hole, so that was nice."

Max Templeman, of Carthage, was fifth (73, 65, 75-213.)

Steve Hoenshell (74, 72, 75-221) won the Senior Championship. Dave Pawlus (75, 73, 74-222) and Bill Curry (76, 70, 76-222) tied for second place.

Tug Baker, the 2020 title winner, won the Presidential Flight (74, 71, 77-222.) Nolan Couch (76, 73, 74-223 finished one stroke back for second place.

In the Seniors Presidential Flight, Tony Shearburn (78, 79, 79-236) and Scott Whittaker (73, 83, 80-236) tied for first.

Other results in the regular flights are as follows:

Fabian Oecshsle (76, 76, 73-225) won Flight A and Brent Wilson (73, 79, 75-227) was runner up.

In Flight B, Wayne Roberson (80, 78, 77-235) and CJHS golfer Austin Baker (81, 76, 78-235) tied for first place.

Maron Towse (81, 84, 76-241) and John Stephens (82, 82, 77-241) tied for first in Flight C.

Evan Younker (84, 90, 79-253) won Flight D. Cooper Wyrick (91, 79, 85-255) was second.

Dereck Palmer (91, 91, 82-264) win Flight E. Johnathan Williams (89, 93, 84-266) finished second.