Austin grad Gach named interim head men's basketball coach at NDSCS

Jun. 25—Austin grad Gach Gach has been named interim head coach of the North Dakota State College of Science men's basketball team.

A 2017 graduate of NDSCS, Gach helped lead the Wildcats to a 59-9 overall record, 2 Mon-Dak Conference Championships, 2 Region XIII Championships, a District Championship, and a National Tournament appearance. Gach also earned individual Conference and Regional honors.

"As an NDSCS alum, I'm really excited at this opportunity to lead the Men's Basketball program along with my fellow coaches," Gach said on NSCS's web site. "We are eager for the fall to get our team together to start the new season. I'm honored to have been given this responsibility."

Following his time in Wahpeton, Gach transferred to West Texas A&M where he helped his team to an 66-8 record which led to back-to-back Elite Eight and Final Four appearances for the Buffaloes. Gach also earned Lone Star Conference honors. During Gach's four-year college tenure he collected an outstanding record of 125-17.

The Head Men's Basketball Coach position will remain interim until a new Athletic Director is hired, and the ultimate decision regarding the permanent head coach will be made by them.