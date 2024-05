Apr. 30—The Austin girls golf team set a school record for their best score ever when they beat Rochester John Marshall 339-363 in Austin Country Club Tuesday.

Ailani Thiravong led the Packers with a 77, Sydney Lewis shot an 83 and Izzy Sellers shot an 86.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 77; Sydney Lewis, 83; Izzy Sellers, 86; Lucy Annis, 93; Gracie Greenman, 98; Reagan Harty, 99