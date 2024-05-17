Austin girls golfers take fourth in Lake City

May 16—The Austin girls golf team had a solid finish at the Lake City Invite as the Packers took fourth out of 12 teams with a score of 340 on Wednesday.

Ailani Thiravong led the Packers with a score of 73.

Team standings: 1. East Ridge 307; 2. Lake City 315; 3. Owatonna 335; 4. Austin 340; 5. Lakeville South 341; 6. Lakeville North 348; 7. PIZM 350; 8. Rochester Mayo 369; 9. Byron 374; 9. Rochester JM 374; 11. Caledonia 384; 12. Albert Lea 388

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 73; Lucy Annis, 86; Sydney Lewis, 88; Reagan Harty, 93; Gracie Greenman, 97