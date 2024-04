Austin girls golfers finish second in Rochester

Apr. 24—The Austin girls golf team posted a team score of 381 as it took second place in a triangular in Rochester Tuesday.

Ailani Thiravong shot an 85 to lead the Packers.

Mayo won the meet with a 366 and Century took third with a 409.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 85; Sydney Lewis, 91; Izzy Sellers, 102; Regan Harty, 103; Lucy Annis, 107; Gracie Greenman, 121