Austin Gamblers hope to find 'the next Gambler' at Taylor Rodeo competition

The Austin Gamblers — the back-to-back regular-season champions in the Professional Bull Riders series — hope to draw another ace in Saturday night's "The Next Gambler" competition that will be held at the Williamson County Exposition Center in Taylor.

In association with the Taylor Rodeo, "The Next Gambler" is a new PBR-sanctioned event where one of 20 riders will have a shot at earning a spot on the 2024 roster. Riders will be separated into four teams coached by current Gamblers riders, who'll conduct a player draft before the event.

Austin Gamblers rider Dalton Kasel rides the bull Pete's Dejavu during last year's Gambler Days event at Moody Center. The team is holding a 20-rider event this weekend at the Taylor Rodeo to recruit a new rider. The season starts in July.

The four Gamblers riders who'll serve as coaches are Dalton Kasel, who's the No. 4 rider in the world, Lucas Divino, Rockdale's Ezekiel Mitchell and a fourth rider to be determined.

The event winner will earn a provisional spot on the Gamblers roster, said team CEO JJ Gottsch.

"From there he can work and train with our other riders in the lead-up to the season," said Gottsch, a long-time Austin sports executive who formerly worked with the Round Rock Express. "If he continues to impress, he will join us on the regular-season roster."

The four teams will square off in a 5-on-5 tournament-style competition similar to the PBR Teams format, with the winning team receiving a to-be-determined prize package from the Gamblers and the Taylor Rodeo Association.

More: Austin Gamblers expect to return a 'phenomenal' roster for 2024 season

Following each team’s two matchups in the long round, the eight highest-ranked aggregate riders from their first two rides will advance to the championship round regardless of which team they're on. The winner will be the highest-scoring aggregate rider, who'll earn the provisional spot on the roster that includes two-time PBR Teams MVP Jose Vitor Leme, 2018 PBR world champion Kaique Pacheco and Kasel.

“This could be something we do on an annual basis if the event goes well," Gottsch said.

Austin Gamblers rider Jose Vitor Leme rides the bull Untested during a competition against the Texas Rattlers during last year's Gambler Days at Moody Center. Leme is a two-time PBR Teams MVP.

The idea for the “Next Gambler” tie-in with the Taylor rodeo serves multiple purposes, Gottsch said.

“We’re really checking two boxes,” he said. “One involves what the sport of professional bull riding needs and the other is what the Austin Gamblers need."

Gottsch explained that over the past five to 10 years, "the bulls have outpaced the riders," meaning the bulls have become more powerful than they used to be.

"They are faster. They are stronger," Gottsch said. " What has ended up happening is that the riders have not kept pace. So, what we are trying to do is to recruit and bring more new riders to the sport. Not just folks who have grown up on a ranch or around horses, but maybe bring in folks who were good at other sports, too. Maybe a shortstop in baseball or a point guard in basketball or a quarterback in football could be athletic enough to learn to ride bulls."

The other benefit to the event, Gottsch said, is continuing to extend the Gamblers' brand in Central Texas. Proceeds from the Taylor Rodeo will be donated to local organizations like Future Farmers of America, 4-H booster clubs, Dell Children's Hospital and other area charities. In 2022 and 2023, the Taylor Rodeo Association awarded $50,000 in academic scholarships to graduating seniors in Williamson, Lee and Milam counties.

Tickets for the event can be found at TaylorRodeo.org.

The Gamblers' season begins in July and will include the team's third annual PBR Gambler Days homestand at Moody Center on Aug. 23-25.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: The Next Gambler event in Taylor to award Austin Gamblers roster spot