Austin finishes perfect against Decatur

Jan. 6—For at least a year, bragging rights will belong to the Austin Black Bears.

Both Austin's boys and girls' varsity teams defeated Decatur on Friday night to finish a perfect 4-0 this season against their crosstown rivals.

The two teams did it in different ways Friday night as well.

Austin's boys, the Class 7A No. 4 ranked team, dominated the Red Raiders, winning the game 62-41.

"I love beating those guys," said Austin's Jaxon Potter. "I hate losing period, but I really hate losing to them."

Austin's girls on the other hand needed a game winning shot from Maniya Dean with nine seconds to go to pull out a 61-60 win.

"That's something I'll probably remember for the rest of my life," Dean said.

Austin boys 62, Decatur 41: Jaxon Potter hit an opening 3-pointer seconds into the game Friday night and it kickstarted a 22-4 run for the Black Bears in the first quarter.

"It sets the tone," Potter said. "Playing from behind is always tough, so grabbing the lead early gives us a lot of confidence."

Austin has become known for its fast starts this season. Just last week the Black Bears used a similar first quarter barrage to take the advantage over Grissom during the Huntsville City Classic.

Friday night was no different.

"They were ready to play, and they came out and played together," Austin head coach Desmond Phillips said. "When we play together, we're a hard team to beat."

Despite keeping the scoring nearly equal the remaining three quarters, Decatur couldn't overcome the slow start.

"The black and white is we had too many turnovers in that first quarter. We didn't have our first shot until about the four and a half minute mark, and they were already up like 12-0," Decatur head coach Kori Walker said. "We're not a high scoring team, so letting them get that many points early was killer."

Harry Malone led Austin with 17 points, while Jordan Johnson added 16. Tre Kirk and Wyatt Smith each had eight points to lead Decatur.

Austin girls 61, Decatur 60: After leading since early in the second quarter, Austin found itself down by one with under a minute to go Friday night.

However, a late timeout proved to be all the difference the Black Bears needed.

"The first thing I did was try to keep them calm, because there was a lot of hanging heads after Decatur took the lead," said Austin head coach Brian Davis. "Then we ran a two guard front set and we were going to attack the basket and hit our big girl Maniya (Dean) in the middle."

"Maniya got the ball, made the shot and the rest was history," Davis added.

Dean scored a game high 22 points, but none was bigger than her last second shot to knock off the Black Bears' hated rival.

"We didn't run the play exactly right and we lose the ball, but I just got it, did my move and got it in," Dean said. "It was great."

Destin Acklin added 14 points for Austin. Brooklyn Smith led Decatur with 14.

