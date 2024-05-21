May 15, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Emiliano Rigoni (7) controls the ball in the first half against Houston Dynamo FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Emiliano Rigoni is no longer with Austin FC after being placed on waivers Monday, according to a report from Tom Bogert and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic.

Rigoni, an Argentinian who was signed with much fanfare on a transfer from Brazlian Série A club São Paulo in July 2022, largely disappointed with the club with six goals and six assists in 58 appearances.

One of the club’s designated players whose current salary is more than $2 million, the move is likely salary-driven as Bogert reported he had a clause in his contract that automatically triggered for 2025 if he made 12 appearances this season.

Rigoni started and played the complete match during Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Houston at Q2 Stadium, which was his 11th appearance of the season, and did not play in Saturday's 3-2 home win vs. Kansas City.

He can be claimed by any MLS team off waivers in the next 48 hours, but that team has to be willing to take on a portion of his salary against its cap. If he heads back to South America, another international club or takes the rest of the year off, it appears Austin FC could be on the hook to pay him anywhere from $940,000-$1.2 million.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin FC waives Emiliano Rigoni according to report