Austin FC vs LAFC: Preview, predictions and lineups

Austin FC will hope to return to winning ways this week when they play host to LAFC in Major League Soccer action.

The Verde and Black will be eager to get back on track as they've failed to come away with a win in their last three matches with three defeats to Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers. Still, Austin remain in eigth place in the Western Conference table but just two points away from 10th-placed Portland.

On the other hand, LAFC are really starting to find their rhythm in the 2024 campaign. The 2022 MLS Cup champions have won six consecutive league matches to propel them to second place in the West, sitting just one point behind Salt Lake. The Black and Gold will look to do more of the same that saw them continue their winning ways on the road at Orlando City last weekend.

Here's 90min's preview of Austin FC vs LAFC.

What time does Austin FC vs LAFC kick-off?

Austin FC vs LAFC H2H record (Last Four Games)

Last meeting: Austin FC 2-4 LAFC (7 October 2023) - MLS

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Austin FC vs LAFC on TV and live stream

Austin FC team news

The only player that's unavailable for selection Wednesday night in the Austin FC camp is Dani Pereira. It's a big loss for the Verde and Black, as the midfielder has started 14 matches in 2024 but will now head off to Copa America to represent Venezuela.

Austin FC predicted lineup vs LAFC

Austin FC predicted lineup vs LAFC ( 4-2-3-1 ): Stuver, Gallagher, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Guilherme; Ring, Valencia; Obrian, Driussi, Wolff; Rubio.

LAFC team news

LAFC will be without a couple of players that are competing in this summer's Euros and Copa America. New striker Olivier Giroud has yet to make his debut for the club and will more than likely do so in late July following the conclusion of the Euros, while Cristian Olivera was included in the Uruguay squad taking part in Copa America.

David Martinez and Lorenzo Dellavalle both remain sidelined with their respective back and knee injuries and are on track to return to action later this month.

LAFC predicted lineup vs Austin FC

LAFC predicted lineup vs Austin FC ( 4-3-3 ): Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga.

Austin FC vs LAFC score prediction

LAFC enter the contest as favorites due their talented squad and impressive recent form. Austin might give it a real go at home in front of their fans, but it will be a rather straightforward victory for LAFC in the end with Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz both scoring.

Prediction: Austin FC 0-2 LAFC