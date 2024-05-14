Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC: Our prediction and preview are in

May 11, 2024; Frisco, Texas, USA; Austin FC defenders, from left, Alex Ring, Emiliano Rigoni, Brendan Hines-Ike, Julio Cascante, Diego Rubio and Jader Obrian defend a free kick from FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) during the game between FC Dallas and Austin FC at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time this season, Austin FC will play a midweek game on three days rest.

The Verde & Black host Houston Dynamo FC Wednesday at Q2 Stadium for their second Copa Tejas match in five days, though after a 2-1 loss at Dallas Saturday, the chance to hoist the trophy is no longer an option with a win.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup as Austin FC (4-4-4, 16 points) hopes for its second win over its rival to the east in less than a month after a 1-0 road victory on April 20:

Two games in four days offers intrigue

With its short roster, playing only once a week through the first 12 games of the season has been beneficial to the Verde & Black, and how it handles the rest of this week will be interesting.

Another home game looms Saturday, so there is the possibility of Austin FC coach Josh Wolff making multiple changes to his traditional starting lineup.

However, Wolff hinted in his postgame press conference after the Dallas loss that the changes would more likely come vs. Kansas City on Saturday.

The Verde & Black aren’t at a disadvantage rest-wise as Houston also played Saturday when it recorded a 2-1 win at Kansas City, but it will be noteworthy how the team performs in its first short-rest match.

Outside back suddenly might be thin

One spot to watch for Austin FC is left back.

Guilherme Biro left Saturday’s game shortly into the second half with an injury and seems questionable to play.

Zan Kolmanic replaced him and played extensively for the first time since returning from injury and will likely start for the first time since March 9.

But if Biro is unavailable, it leaves Austin FC extremely short on depth at outside back.

More: Austin FC's new defenders add more than just depth

Veteran Hector Jimenez would be the only true option on the bench, and with Kolmanic likely not ready to play 90 minutes from a fitness standpoint, don’t be surprised to see him in the second half.

It could also leave Austin FC in a pinch at the position for Saturday assuming the club doesn’t want right back Jon Gallagher to play 90 minutes three times in eight days — Owen Wolff would be the likely option to play some minutes — but that’s something to worry about starting Thursday.

More Herrera or less Herrera?

Who exactly Austin FC lines up against from Houston could also vary.

Dynamo star midfielder Hector Herrera returned from injury to make his first appearance of the season as a second-half sub in the first meeting between the clubs.

While he's appeared in every match since, he’s also started Houston’s last two games, which included playing 120 minutes in a U.S. Open Cup match on May 7.

At 34 and still relatively fresh off an injury, Austin FC may only see him for a half or as a second-half sub.

Game flow will be important

Houston has been stout defensively all season. It’s only allowed 11 goals, and goalie Steve Clark is one of the top at his position in the league.

But the Dynamo have also struggled on offense with a Western Conference-worst 11 goals.

Forward Ibrahim Aliyu is the only Houston player who has scored more than once, and his four goals don’t exactly jump off the stat sheet.

As noted in this space Sunday morning, the Verde & Black looked more like their home version vs. Dallas. It was easily their best showing of the season away from Q2 Stadium, and if they replicate that performance and most of their other home performances Wednesday, that will be a good sign to put Houston more on its back foot — which wasn’t the case in the first meeting between the two.

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC prediction

Austin FC 2, Houston Dynamo FC 1: While there are no must-wins in MLS prior to September, this is a match Austin FC would be better off taking three points from as Saturday’s game vs. a Kansas City club on a full week of rest is going to be difficult. The Verde & Black should still have their legs and should be motivated coming off a good performance in the loss to Dallas where they felt they gave away a win.

