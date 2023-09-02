Austin FC takes on one of the best teams in MLS when it heads to New England on Saturday

Austin FC defender Matt Hedges chases the ball during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders at Q2 Stadium. It doesn't get any easier for El Tree, which will play the New England Revolution on Saturday at Gilette Stadium, where the Revolution are 10-0-3.

Austin FC at New England Revolution

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Gillette Stadium

TV/radio: Apple TV, 97.5

El Tree needs a win (several, actually)

What’s at stake: For a club struggling to get results — Austin FC has lost five straight across all competitions — New England might be the worst place in the league to reverse that trend. The Revolution are undefeated at home with a gaudy 10-0-3 record and have won six straight in Gillette Stadium. El Tree is only 3-8-2 on the road but is in desperate need of points going forward if it wants to be in the playoffs. A tie here should be considered a good result for Austin FC, while the Revolution will want to keep its hold on second place in the Eastern Conference. ... This is the first meeting between the two clubs.

Gut-check time for Austin FC?

About Austin FC (9-12-5, 32 points): Wednesday’s 2-1 home loss to Seattle left coaches and players frustrated — Emiliano Rigoni’s second-half header appeared to be a goal, but both the on-field and video referees didn’t award it — and now the club has a long road trip to play one of the best teams in the league. Austin FC isn’t in a must-win scenario yet, but as the season dwindles, it’s getting close. … Defensive midfielder Dani Pereira should return to the starting lineup after serving a one-game suspension vs. Seattle. His presence will be welcomed; though Jhojan Valencia is an adequate player, the team is far more dangerous with Pereira on the field. … Other major lineup changes could occur. Don’t be surprised if midfielder Alex Ring and center back Leo Väisänen start and play for at least a half. And look for forward Maxi Urruti to start after Gyasi Zardes played 74 minutes Wednesday.

Revolution are riding high

About New England (13-5-7, 46 points): The Revolution average more than 22,000 fans, but don’t expect the atmosphere to be intimidating as Gillette Stadium holds more than 65,000. … New England has been hit by injuries to multiple starters, especially on defense, but center back Andrew Farrell and outside back DeJuan Jones might return Saturday. … Revolution coach Bruce Arena is on administrative leave due to insensitive remarks, and the club is being led by assistant Richie Williams. … Goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. will make his third start after the club sold Djordje Petrović to English club Chelsea last month. … Carles Gil and Bobby Wood lead the team in scoring with seven goals apiece. … New England defeated the New York Red Bulls 1-0 Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Tall task: Austin FC to visit Revolution, which hasn't lost at home