Austin FC signs free agent defender Mikkel Desler

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC made more roster moves Monday, signing Danish defender Mikkel Desler as a free agent.

Desler’s contract is good through the 2027 season with a team option for 2028, and with his experience with Toulouse FC in France’s Ligue 2, he can help Verde and Black out right away in the back.

“He’s an accomplished professional who has a lot of experience competing at an elite level in Europe, and he is sure to strengthen our options at outside back,” Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said.

Desler has played the past three seasons with Toulouse FC and helped them earn promotion to Ligue 1, win the Coupe de France and qualify for the UEFA Europa League. He was named to Ligue 2’s team of the year in his first season with Toulouse in 2021-22 and he helped the squad claim a 3-2 win over Liverpool FC in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League tournament.

Desler is eligible to play as soon as the secondary transfer window opens July 18 for Major League Soccer.

“When I first spoke with Rodolfo and he explained to me the project at Austin FC, I realized the chance to join the Club was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Desler said. “I can’t wait to get to Austin, meet my teammates and the fans, and play at Q2 Stadium for the first time.”

Desler is the second player Austin FC has acquired ahead of the July transfer window period. The club signed winger Osman Bukari through a $7.5 million transfer with Serbian side Red Star Belgrade. Desler will occupy a senior and international roster designation.

