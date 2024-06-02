Austin FC routed at Real Salt Lake as it closes out first half of MLS season

Jun 1, 2024; Sandy, Utah, USA; Austin FC defender Leo Vaisanen (15) shoots the ball during the second half against Real Salt Lake at America First Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This will be one to forget for Austin FC.

The Verde & Black got hammered 5-1 by Real Salt Lake Saturday at America First Field in Sandy, Utah as they trailed 4-0 at halftime and were outplayed in all facets.

Cristian Arango had a hat trick and Anderson Julio tallied two goals to pace the hosts, while Alex Ring converted a penalty in stoppage time to prevent Austin FC from being shutout.

Here are some thoughts from the match as Austin FC (6-6-5, 23 points) enters its bye week and doesn’t play again until June 15 at Colorado.

Writing on the wall...

If you read our match preview and prediction, this is something that wasn’t totally unexpected.

Austin FC entered the contest on only two days rest, didn’t have star player Sebastián Driussi on what is already a thin roster, played at altitude on the road, and was facing the top team in the Western Conference.

Logic dictated this game probably wouldn’t go well for Austin FC — and that’s what happened.

Several Verde & Black players looked gassed at the end of the 2-0 loss to Portland Wednesday at Q2 Stadium, and — not surprisingly — Austin FC was a step slower than the hosts most of the contest.

Real Salt Lake dominated the first half from start to finish and arguably could have had another goal or two.

Should the Verde & Black have been as poor as they were in the first half?

That’s debatable.

But what’s not is that Arango is one of the top three players in the MLS, and he showed why by controlling the game the first 45 minutes. When he scored from his own half of the field on a brilliant shot that caught Austin FC goalie Brad Stuver off his line, that was an indicator of how the rest of the match would go.

Sure, getting completely run off the field is never a good thing, but the fact it happened under these circumstances shouldn’t cause panic.

Hey now, you're an all-star?

Besides Austin FC’s goal differential taking a major hit — it’s now minus-4 — another negative coming out of this result is Stuver’s all-star game chances.

He’s had a phenomenal season and could get in by the fan, player and media vote, but five goals is going to severely impact his numbers and recency bias may be a factor.

The Verde & Black are now in the bottom half of MLS in goals against, meaning Stuver isn’t going to get the benefit of the doubt from those who only look at things from a broad perspective and don’t realize what he did the first 16 matches.

Austin FC Man of the match: Alex Ring

No one really deserves this, but Ring did play the entire contest and his penalty was perfectly placed in the lower left corner.

With Driussi having had his last two penalties blocked — and his attempt against Portland Wednesday being a particularly poor take — Austin FC coach Josh Wolff should feel comfortable with Ring taking the next one.

Bottom line

Austin FC got blasted.

Now it’s time to move on to the second half of the season.

The Verde & Black are in sixth place in the West with 23 points. By no means are they in a strong position being just three points ahead of ninth-place Portland, but things could certainly be worse considering their lack of roster numbers.

This year was always going to be about what happened in the summer transfer window and making a run in the second half of the season.

Austin FC has tread water through the first half of the season, and it will need to keep doing so for seven more games until new designated player Osman Bukari and other summer signings can join the team for its home match vs. Charlotte on July 20.

Assuming Driussi isn’t out for an extended period of time, if the Verde & Black can enter the Charlotte match with 31 points, that should be acceptable.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin FC routed at Real Salt Lake as it closes out first half of season