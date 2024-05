What do Austin FC players make? Salaries released for 2024 MLS season for Verde & Black

Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi kicks the ball during the first half of their April 20 game against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium.

It's good to be Sebastián Driussi.

Driussi led the Verde & Black salaries released Thursday by the MLS players association with a whopping $6.72 million this year off a base salary of $4.5 million.

Left-side winger Emiliano Rigoni ($2.04 million), defensive midfielder Alex Ring ($1.66 million) and forward Gyasi Zardes ($1 million) mark the Verde & Black's other million dollar men.

More: Sebastián Driussi's late goal sends Austin FC past Houston Dynamo FC

Austin FC salaries for 2024

(Note: Figures are money guaranteed, which could include full or parts of a signing bonus.)

Sebastián Driussi: $6.72 million

Emiliano Rigoni: $2.04 million

Alex Ring: $1.66 million

Gyasi Zardes: $1 million

Julio Cascante: $773,750

Moussa Djitté: $650,000 (on loan in Europe)

Leo Väisänen: $654,500

Jáder Obrian: $537,300

Matt Hedges: $560,922

Jhojan Valencia: $495,125

Brad Stuver: $481,813

Diego Rubio: $390,000

Jon Gallagher: $375,000

Zan Kolmanic: $350,000

Ethan Finlay: $306,250

Stefan Cleveland: $224,167

Guilherme Biro: $200,000

Brendan Hines-Ike: $199,992

Matt Bersano: $157,500

Dani Pereira: $138,414

Owen Wolff: $123,053

CJ Fodrey: $93,716

Damian Las: $89,716 (on loan to Louisville)

Hector Jiménez: $89,716

Micah Burton: $82,401

More: MLS names Austin FC's Q2 Stadium as host site for all-star game next summer

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin FC salaries for 2024 MLS season released