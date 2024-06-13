Austin FC needed a break, but they’re back into a quick schedule with Colorado up next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC needed a break after suffering its worst loss of the season. Thankfully, the schedule obliged and now they’ve reset only to have another 3-match week ahead.

Verde and Black had a weekend off to collect their thoughts after a 5-1 defeat in Salt Lake on June 1, but there’s no rest for the weary with a trip to Denver to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

“The guys got some time off to regenerate, refuel so to speak,” head coach Josh Wolff said. “Some guys got out of town which I thought was good and some guys stayed local. We’ve got half a season left and we’ve put ourselves in a decent spot. The guys enjoyed the time off.”

With 17 matches in the book, Austin FC is a playoff team. It’s yet to be determined whether the club will still be one after Matchday 34, but like Wolff said, they are in contention to do so. Austin is sixth in the Western Conference with 23 points with the top nine teams advancing to playoffs, and they’ll have to weather another storm without its captain Sebastian Driussi as he recovers from another injury. He missed the loss to RSL after picking up an adductor injury against Portland and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be back for a bit.

Austin FC forward Diego Rubio, left, and Portland Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes (22) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“Without him, we miss a big chunk of our quality and offensive ideas, but it doesn’t mean we can’t go out and perform. We have to find other ways to be competitive,” Wolff said. “The break gave us a chance to reflect and recharge. We have 15 field players right now, so we’re a little thin.”

Austin won’t have Dani Periera or Julio Cascante available until at least the group stage of Copa America that begins June 20. Periera was tapped for the Venezuelan national team and Cascante will play for his native Costa Rica. Coincidentally, both Venezuela and Costa Rica play group matches at Q2 Stadium.

It’s quite literally a one-game-at-a-time mentality for Wolff. He said the team has to “pour everything” into the game against the Rapids before they can look any further. Colorado sits one point behind Austin in the standings, so any result will do to fend them off. The Rapids haven’t won in their past four matches, including a 5-3 loss to RSL and a 3-3 draw with Minnesota, so it’s not like they’ve been short on the attack.

Austin will get reinforcements once July 18 comes and the transfer window opens. Osman Bukari, a speedy winger who came with a $7.5 million transfer fee from Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, and free agent defender Mikkel Desler will be available then, and sporting director Rodolfo Borrell could potentially add more players to beef up the roster.

“Rodo has been working hard and we knew we’d be aggressive in the summer window,” Wolff said. “We came into the season with a light roster with the idea we’d make some additions, and these are two additions that will have a good impact.”

That’s about a month away and Austin plays seven matches until they become available, so the current group has to dig deep to keep their playoff hopes alive.

